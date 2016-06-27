Texas Town Votes To Evict Cat From Public Library

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Texas town wants to evict a cat from the public library. The city council in White Settlement voted that Browser must go. The gray cat has lived in the library six years. It was evicted out of fairness - or pettiness - after a city employee wasn't allowed to bring a puppy to work. The truly funny part of this story is the idea that the government - any government - could ever tell a cat to stay or go anywhere. Here, Browser. Come on. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.