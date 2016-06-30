As Financial Markets Rebound, Gauging Brexit's Economic Impact

Financial markets in the U.S. are beginning to rebound from Brexit shock. The three major indexes have gained back more than half of their losses since the vote last week. In Europe, stocks and the value of the pound have also been gaining, after a dramatic plunge last week that many feared could touch off a global financial crisis.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with global affairs and economics journalist Ali Velshi about the economic impact of Brexit, and the tourism fallout that could come after the terror attacks at Istanbul’s main airport.

Guest

Ali Velshi, global affairs and economics journalist. He tweets @AliVelshi.

