How Will 'Hamilton' Go On Without Its Biggest Star?

Tomorrow night Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of the Broadway show “Hamilton,” will appear for the last time in the title role.

Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Junior and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo are also leaving the cast. So what will be the impact of these departures be on this mega-hit show? Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with New York Times theater critic Ben Brantley.

Hear our conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda from February 2016.

Guest

Ben Brantley, chief theater critic for The New York Times.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.