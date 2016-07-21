Global Beer Merger Betwenn InBev, SABMiller Gets Approval To Move Forward

Two of the biggest beer companies in the world are getting closer to merging. Belgian-based Anheuser-Busch InBev received clearance from the United States Justice Department to take over London-based SABMiller, as long as it meets some specific conditions.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks withCurt Nickisch of the Harvard Business Review about the merger.

Guest

Curt Nickisch, senior editor at Harvard Business Review. He tweets @CurtNickisch.

