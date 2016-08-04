© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baseball Trades, College Football Rankings And Nike Sheds Golf Gear

Published August 4, 2016 at 11:33 AM CDT
The Nike golf clubs and bag of Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen during a tournament in Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
The Nike golf clubs and bag of Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen during a tournament in Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Although the world’s attention is on the Olympics, there’s plenty going on in the sports world at home.

Baseball’s trading deadline was this week. Some big players got traded, some troublesome ones didn’t. The college football pre-season coaches poll is out. And, Nike is shedding much of its golf gear.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt talks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca.

Guest

Mike Pesca, Here & Now sports analyst, host of the daily podcast The Gist. He tweets @pescami.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.