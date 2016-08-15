© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Obama Releases His Summer Music Playlist

Published August 15, 2016 at 5:57 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. President Obama has again released his summer music playlist for the second year in a row, to rave reviews. It came out late last week. Featuring artists like Chance the Rapper and also The Beach Boys, it's eclectic. On Spotify, it jumped to No. 1 in a single day. And with the president out of a job in the new year, Spotify tells The New York Times they're keeping a spot open for him as a music curator. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.