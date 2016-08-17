Playboy Mansion Sold; Hugh Hefner To Pay Rent To Live There

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. We've reported the world's most renowned bachelor pad, the Playboy Mansion, has been sold to an owner of the Hostess Company, maker of Twinkies and Ho Hos. Hugh Hefner's home went for $100 million. That's 100 times the amount paid for the digs back in 1971, but he's not leaving. The 90-year-old playboy will be able to stay as long as he'd like, renting it for $1 million a year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.