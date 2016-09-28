DJ Sessions: In Sioux Falls, The '80s Live On

John andHeidi Small were told that it was a bad idea to start an all-’80s radio station.

But six years ago, the husband-wife team went ahead with their plan.

They run Sunny Radio in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and they speak with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about some of their favorite songs.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

a-ha, “Take On Me”

[Youtube]

Biz Markie, “Just A Friend”

[Youtube]

Night Ranger, “Secret Of My Success”

[Youtube]

Poison, “Nothing But A Good Time”

[Youtube]

Katrina and the Waves, “Walking On Sunshine”

[Youtube]

Steve Winwood, “Higher Love

[Youtube]

Guests

John and Heidi Small, owners and hosts at Sunny Radio. The radio station tweets @sunnyradio.

