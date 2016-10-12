© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
District Profile: A Republican Rebukes Trump In Texas's 23rd

Published October 12, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT
Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, speaks during a hearing on Cybersecurity on Wednesday, March 18, 2015, in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
One of the Republicans who is calling on Donald Trump to abandon his presidential bid is Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican who represents Texas’s 23rd congressional district. Hurd is also facing a tough race for re-election against Democrat Pete Gallego.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Aaron Schrank of Texas Public Radio about the race.

Guest

Aaron Schrank, reporter for Texas Public Radio. He tweets @aaronschrank.

