Legal Battle Involves Twisted French Fries

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a battle over french fries. The J.R. Simplot company sells twisted french fries called Sidewinders. The Times-News of Idaho reports the company is suing McCain Foods, which is selling new twisted potato fries. Allegedly, the twisted potatoes are too similar to the patented Sidewinders. It said you can do spiral fries, straight fries, right-angle fries, alphabet-letter fries or screw-pasta fries, just not a Sidewinder fry. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.