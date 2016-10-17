Trump Son-In-Law Said To Be Looking Into Creating 'Trump TV'

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner appears to be looking into setting up a Trump television network after the November election, according to reporting today from the Financial Times.

The FT reports that Kushner contacted the influential TV deal-maker Aryeh Bourkoff, of the investment bank LionTree. But Trump has denied wanting to start his own network.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson of The Atlantic about the implications of such a network.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.