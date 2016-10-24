Remembering Activist And Author Tom Hayden

The author, journalist, politician and one of the organizers of the anti-war protests at the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago, died yesterday in California. He was 76.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young had a chance to speak with Hayden at the Democratic Convention in Philadelphia this summer. He had suffered a stroke and was in a wheelchair.

But while his body was failing him, his mind was not — Hayden was still speaking out. Today, we’re revisiting that conversation, which aired in July.

R.I.P #TomHayden – our convention interview, one of his last, today. @aashlock @hereandnow pic.twitter.com/Aml4ghYGcy

— Robin Young (@hereandnowrobin) October 24, 2016

RIP Tom Hayden. I was fortunate to meet him at the DNC in Philadelphia for @hereandnow He had my respect pic.twitter.com/2KPPp1c5Cg

— Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) October 24, 2016

Guest

Tom Hayden, former activist, author, politician and director of the Peace and Justice Resource Center.

