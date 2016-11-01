© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Face-Planting Fox, 2-Headed Rhino Star In Comedy Wildlife Photo Contest

Published November 1, 2016 at 12:52 PM CDT

A fox, face-planted in the snow, lifts his hind legs in a graceful, gymnastic pose; a “winged-bear” sits in a river and two African lions share a good laugh.

These are among the 40 finalists for this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The contest received about 2,200 entries from 75 countries. The entrants will be judged by wildlife experts and photographers, including competition founder Paul Joynson-Hicks.

While the photos are meant to entertain, Joynson-Hicks tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that the contest has a more profound goal to educate people around the world about conservation.

Paul Joynson-Hicks, wildlife photographer, founder of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards. He tweets @safarisnapper.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

(George Balan via Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
(George Balan via Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
(Patricia Bauchman via Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
(Patricia Bauchman via Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
Angela Bohlke
Angela Bohlke
