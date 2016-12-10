Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Very soon Amazon will simply take every penny that we make as we make it.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: And stuff will just show up.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: After markets without cashiers, they're teaming with Trump's new head of the EPA to create Christmas without snow.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: They'll create banks without tellers where you can just go in and take whatever money you want and walk right out.

POUNDSTONE: Love it.

SALIE: With a potato.

(APPLAUSE, LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: I love it.

GROSZ: With a potato gun.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks, Paula Poundstone, Faith Salie and Peter Grosz. Thanks to everybody at WKUC and ideastream. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the state fair here in Cleveland, Ohio, beautiful downtown Cleveland. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

