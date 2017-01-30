© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Do Indoor Microbiomes Affect Human Health?

Published January 30, 2017 at 11:20 AM CST
(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine are conducting a study of microbial communities inside buildings and how they affect human health. The report is expected to be published later this year.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Jordan Peccia (@jordan_peccia), a professor of chemical and environmental engineering at Yale University and one of the scientists involved in the research.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.