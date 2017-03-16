© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Film 'The Belko Experiment' Pits Office Workers In A Life-Or-Death Struggle

Published March 16, 2017 at 12:40 PM CDT
Tony Goldwyn stars as Barry Norris in "The Belko Experiment." (Courtesy Hector Alvarez)
Tony Goldwyn stars as Barry Norris in "The Belko Experiment." (Courtesy Hector Alvarez)

In the new film “The Belko Experiment,” brutal mayhem ensues when workers at Belko Industries are told that they must kill or be killed. The film is a change of pace for screenwriter and producer James Gunn (@JamesGunn), who’s best known for the hit 2014 film “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

James and his brother Sean Gunn (@seangunn), who acts in “The Belko Experiment,” join Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about the film.

