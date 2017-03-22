The Fight For Pluto's Fate As A Planet Continues

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

You remember about a decade ago when Pluto was demoted to dwarf planet. There was outcry from Pluto lovers the world over, but the designation stuck. Now some scientists in the U.S. are renewing the fight. They presented a paper at a conference in Texas arguing that because of shape and surface features, Pluto and 110 bodies in our solar system deserve to be planets. And while journalistic ethics prevent me from taking sides on a story - (exaggerated whisper) I'm rooting for you, Pluto.