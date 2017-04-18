Supporters Back Down From California Independence Bid

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

California will not bid for independence after all. Some talked of Cal-Exit from the United States after President Trump's victory. But a leader of the movement gave up on a ballot initiative. That leader Louis Marinelli also showed his hand. Mr. Marinelli says he is leaving the United States and settling in Russia. Some Russian politicians have backed nationalist movements around the globe and supported his effort to crack up the U.S.