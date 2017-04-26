© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Robot Security Guards Coming To Shopping Malls

Published April 26, 2017 at 4:03 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The people who could be replaced by robots include police and security guards. That's what a Silicon Valley company hopes to prove. It's putting security robots inside shopping malls in New York and Massachusetts. If they can prove the robots reduce crime, they'll start selling to police departments. Now, it could be that, like McGruff the Crime Dog, a robot can take a bite out of crime, but future TV crime dramas may look a little different. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.