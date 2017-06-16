Matt Cutts: Can You Change For The Better In Just 30 Days?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode A Better You.

About Matt Cutts's TED Talk

Every 30 days, Matt Cutts gives himself a new challenge: writing a novel, giving up sugar, even chewing more slowly. He says 30 days is enough time to develop a habit or just make life more interesting.

About Matt Cutts

Matt Cutts is the acting administrator for the U.S. Digital Service. In the past, Cutts was an engineer at Google specializing in search engines. He wrote the first version of SafeSearch, a filtering program, and helped Google cut down on link spam.

