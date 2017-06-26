With Re-Election Fundraiser Set For This Week, Revisiting Trump Financial Ties

This week, President Trump will combine his three roles — president, businessman and politician — into one event at the Trump Hotel in Washington. At an expensive fundraiser for his 2020 re-election, he not only will rake in cash for his campaign, but also run up a huge pile of revenues for his business. His latest financial disclosure suggests that it is lucrative for him to spend time at his own properties.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax (@geewaxnpr) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the president’s financial ties.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.