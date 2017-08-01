© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Netflix Documentary Series 'The Keepers' Sheds New Light On 50-Year-Old Murder

Published August 1, 2017 at 11:20 AM CDT

The Netflix documentary series “The Keepers” tells the story of the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a Baltimore nun and Catholic school teacher who disappeared in November 1969. Her body was eventually found, but the case remains unsolved.

The series follows former students of Cesnik who are trying to find out who killed her. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson hears more from director Ryan White (@ryanwhiteIV).

Father Joseph Maskell. (Courtesy of Netflix)
