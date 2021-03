The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Harvey is now Hurricane Harvey and is forecasting it will become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti finds out what to expect from the storm over the weekend from Jen Carfagno (@JenCarfagno), meteorologist and host of “AMHQ” at The Weather Channel.

With reporting from The Associated Press

