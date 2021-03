Harvey, now a tropical storm, is expected to drop more heavy rain on the Houston area Monday. Officials say once Harvey moves out, drainage will continue to be a problem, and flooding that’s already devastated the region could get worse.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti checks in on recovery efforts with NPR’s Nathan Rott (@NathanRott) in Texas.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.