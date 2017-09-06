© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Trump Overrules GOP With Deal On Spending, Debt, Harvey Aid

Published September 6, 2017 at 1:11 PM CDT

President Trump overruled congressional Republicans and his own treasury secretary Wednesday and cut a deal with Democrats to fund the government and raise the federal borrowing limit for three months, all part of an agreement to speed money to Harvey relief.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the latest with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro(@DomenicoNPR).

With reporting from The Associated Press

President Donald Trump walks with Vice President Mike Pence after a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)
