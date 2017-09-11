Indiana Farmer Honors Princess Leia Of 'Star Wars' Fame

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In "Star Wars," characters returned as visions.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK")

ALEC GUINNESS: (As Obi-Wan Kenobi) Luke.

MARK HAMILL: (As Luke Skywalker) Ben?

GREENE: Well, don't be alarmed if you're flying over Indiana and get a vision of Princess Leia. Farmer Jeremy Goebel designed a corn maze with the outline of Leah's face and her distinctive hair. He said it's a tribute to Carrie Fisher, the late actress who died last year along with her mom, Debbie Reynolds. The Force is strong in that family. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.