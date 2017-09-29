'Coming To America' Again

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, with some very good news for fans of the Eddie Murphy movie "Coming To America."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "COMING TO AMERICA")

EDDIE MURPHY: (As Prince Akeem) No one here can know I am royalty. I must appear to be no different than the average man.

MARTIN: Nearly 30 years after Prince Akeem tried to blend in on the streets of New York, a sequel is coming. The creator of the TV show "Black-ish," Kenya Barris, is writing the new script. And Eddie Murphy himself is said to be involved in the project.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "COMING TO AMERICA")

PAUL BATES: (As Oha, singing) She's your queen to be.

