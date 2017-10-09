© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Immigration, NFL And DACA Headline Busy Weekend In Politics

Published October 9, 2017 at 12:12 PM CDT

Vice President Pence walked out of an NFL game in Indiana this weekend when players protested during the national anthem. Meanwhile, the White House demanded Congress fund a border wall and restrict immigration in exchange for a continuation of a DACA policy. And, President Trump picked a fight with Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) to unpack an eventful weekend.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walked out of an NFL football game this weekend when players protested during the playing of the national anthem. Pictured: Pence speaks at the culmination of a faith unity walk, held to help the community heal after Sunday's mass shooting, at Las Vegas City Hall on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
