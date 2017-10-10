Pennsylvania Man Sets Up Fake Speed Trap

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Rickey McMillen was doing his own police work. He lives on a county road 50 miles outside Pittsburgh, and he was sick of drivers speeding and hitting deer. So Mr. McMillen parked his Chevy Cavalier on the roadside, put a flashing LED light on the dash and acted like a state trooper. He told WPXI in Pittsburgh it was working, vehicles were slowing down - until a real trooper came, took away Mr. McMillen's light and told him to stop trying to do his job. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.