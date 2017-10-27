Robbery Suspect Flees Police, Then Calls Them For Help

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin with this headline - man running from police calls 911 for help. Authorities in Utah had been looking for a man named Shane Paul Owen, who is a suspect in a string of robberies. Police spotted him driving and attempted to pull him over, but Owen got out of his car, ran into a church and hid in the boiler room. Problem was he had inadvertently locked himself in. After six hours, he decided he needed some help so, yeah, he called the police to get him out. It's MORNING EDITION.