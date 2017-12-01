Top Stories: New Iran Quake; Japanese Emperor Akihito To Abdicate

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Japan's Emperor Akihito To Abdicate In April, 2019.

-- Strong Quake Strikes Southeastern Iran.

-- World's Largest Battery Is Turned On In Australia As Tesla Ties Into Power Grid.

And here are more early headlines:

Latest On The Senate Tax Overhaul Bill.(New York Times)

U.N. Warns 17 Arab World Heritage Sites In Danger. (VOA)

Penn. Man To Stop Playing "Taps" Through Outdoor Speakers. (AP)

