A Father's Pregnancy Photo Shoot
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An expectant father came up with a perfect gift for the mom. Nick Roberts surprised his girlfriend, Brianna, with a pregnancy photo shoot.
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
This is where the mom bares her belly and kind of shows off the bump?
INSKEEP: Like that, except it's a pregnancy photo shoot of the father.
GREENE: Oh.
INSKEEP: Mr. Roberts rounded up a photographer to take pictures of his bare midriff and says he ate some fast food beforehand so that he would look a little pregnant. It's MORNING EDITION.