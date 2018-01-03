© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Nonprofit Looks To Combat Homelessness Through Sharing

Published January 3, 2018 at 11:52 AM CST

The sharing economy is thriving in California: people share everything from car rides to community gardens to housing. Now, there’s a tiny nonprofit in the Bay Area that’s using sharing to help ease one of the nation’s worst homelessness crises.

Teryl Burt was one of the first to participate. She’s 65 and lives alone in El Cerrito, California, near Berkeley, and recently invited a family to live with her. Reporter Ariel Plotnick (@arielplotnick) visited to check in on how it’s going.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.