Parkland Students Carry On A Tradition Of Youth Protest. Does It Work?

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will gather later this month to call for gun measures after the shooting at their school that left 17 dead. It’s a political youth movement with echoes of the past, including the 1960s Berkeley protests and the 1903 Children’s Crusade.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) and Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755), historians and co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.

