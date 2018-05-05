Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Michelle Wolf; Journalist Alex Wagner's 'Futureface'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Comic Michelle Wolf Responds To Backlash: 'I'm Glad I Stuck To My Guns': Though critics argued that the comedian's barbed monologue at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner was too pointed, Wolf stands by her set: "I wouldn't change a single word."

A Journalist Seeks Out Her Roots, But Finds Few Answers In The Soil: Alex Wagner says the birth of her son made her want to learn more about her heritage. "I wanted to tell my son a story that was true," she says. Wagner chronicles her journey in Futureface.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Comic Michelle Wolf Responds To Backlash: 'I'm Glad I Stuck To My Guns'

A Journalist Seeks Out Her Roots, But Finds Few Answers In The Soil:

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.