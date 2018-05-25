© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Do You Trust Your Child's Sports Coaching Staff?

Published May 25, 2018 at 1:04 PM CDT

Parents, have recent news stories made you feel hesitant to let your child travel with sports coaches, doctors or school staff? Are you worried about those adults being alone with your child?

NPR's All Things Consideredwould like to hear from you, if you have thoughts on this issue or would like to share your experience.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too.

