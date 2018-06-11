Tony Winner Gets Audience To Sing 'Happy Birthday'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to John Tiffany, who won a Tony Award for his work in "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child." At the ceremony, he thanked colleagues as people do. Then he noted it was the birthday of his boyfriend David Knock.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN TIFFANY: And so would you all join me in singing a little song to him?

INSKEEP: Yes, he led the crowd in singing.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN TIFFANY AND UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Singing) Happy birthday to you.

INSKEEP: The boyfriend looked embarrassed, but what can you do? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.