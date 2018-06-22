© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Social Media Buzz: Migrant Family Separations; New Zealand PM Gives Birth

Published June 22, 2018 at 12:20 PM CDT

It’s been another busy week on social media, with users sharing photos of protests as migrant parents waited to be reunited with their children after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. First lady Melania Trump also caused a firestorm over a jacket she wore to visit a children’s shelter in Texas. And New Zealand’s Prime Minister gave birth to a baby girl — and Twitter is celebrating.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks about these stories and more with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.

