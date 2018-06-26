Firefighters Deliver Pizza After Deliveryman Is Hurt In Crash

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Over the weekend, firefighters in the town of Henrietta, N.Y., were called to the scene of a car accident. One driver, a pizza delivery man, was injured, but his cargo was intact. They bundled him into an ambulance, decided not to let a good pie go to waste. They delivered it themselves to a confused but delighted customer in his pajamas, and the fire department cracked on Facebook, it's not delivery; it's Di-fire-department (ph).