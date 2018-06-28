EPA, States Differ On New Rules For Nonstick Chemicals In Drinking Water

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has called it a “national priority” to regulate some nonstick chemicals that used to be used on military bases and in Teflon, Scotchguard and firefighting foam. New Jersey wants even tougher standards.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with New Jersey Environmental Protection Commisioner Catherine R. McCabe about the dangers of the chemicals, and differing approaches to regulating them.

