Meet the Expert

Published June 29, 2018 at 11:34 AM CDT
Steve Young appears on Ask Me Another at the Nantucket Film Festival in Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Comedy writer Steve Young is an expert on "industrial musicals," full-blown musicals written and performed at corporate functions. Young discovered these while seeking out oddball songs as a comedy writer for the David Letterman show; he's now featured in a documentary exploring the musicals, Bathtubs Over Broadway.

Steve challenges Ophira, puzzle guru Cecil Baldwin and guest musician Julian Velard to an audio quiz where they try to identify the products associated with industrial musical songs.

Heard on Francois Clemmons: From Mozart to Mister Rogers.

