LeBron James' Departure Upsets Cleveland Cavaliers Fan

Published July 5, 2018 at 5:27 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Cleveland Cavaliers fans took this departure of LeBron James better than last time - they were furious when he left Cleveland years ago; his departure for LA met resignation - except for a man who tried to set a LeBron jersey on fire. He laid the jersey on a paper beer case dumped in fuel from his weed eater, reached in with a match and set himself on fire. The New York Post says he wasn't seriously hurt, but the video looks painful. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.