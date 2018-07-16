World Cup Big Screen Lets Eagles Fans Relive Super Bowl Glory

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Philadelphia, fans gathered in the streets yesterday to watch the World Cup championship and then afterwards - I mean, you had this huge TV screen set up anyway. Why leave? Why not stay and watch the Super Bowl - right? - the one played in February when the Eagles beat New England. Philly fans watched in the rain yesterday as if the game was happening again live. Maybe they still can't believe they won. Eagles fans, you really won - this time, too. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.