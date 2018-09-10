Homecoming Is A Night To Remember For Kaylee Foster

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. What a night to remember for Kaylee Foster. On Friday, the high school senior from Ocean Springs, Miss., was named homecoming queen right before her team's football game. And I do mean her team because afterwards she put aside her tiara, put on her uniform and ended up kicking the extra point that led her team to victory. After the game, she told a newspaper she didn't really think she'd become homecoming queen, but she was pretty sure she was going to make that kick. It's MORNING EDITION.