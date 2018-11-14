A Texas Woman Throws A Divorce Party And Blows Up Her Dress

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The end of something can be just as important in life as the beginning. So why not mark it that way? That's presumably what a Texas woman thought about her divorce. So Kimberly Stiteler decided to throw a party and burn her wedding dress. But just throwing it into a fire didn't feel big enough. So she embedded it with 20 pounds of explosives and shot it, causing a massive explosion. Stiteler said pulling the trigger was liberating. We all get closure in our own way. It's MORNING EDITION.