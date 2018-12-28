Hippopotamus In Cincinnati Zoo Packs On The Pounds

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Almost two years ago, a very tiny hippopotamus was born at the Cincinnati Zoo. Fiona was born six weeks prematurely and weighed only 29 pounds. That's less than half of what's considered normal. The zoo fought to keep her alive, even bringing in the Cincinnati Children's Hospital to care for her.

Well, earlier this week, tiny Fiona hit a milestone. She now weighs a thousand pounds. That is holiday weight gain worth celebrating. It's MORNING EDITION.