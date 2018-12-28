© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hippopotamus In Cincinnati Zoo Packs On The Pounds

Published December 28, 2018 at 5:51 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Almost two years ago, a very tiny hippopotamus was born at the Cincinnati Zoo. Fiona was born six weeks prematurely and weighed only 29 pounds. That's less than half of what's considered normal. The zoo fought to keep her alive, even bringing in the Cincinnati Children's Hospital to care for her.

Well, earlier this week, tiny Fiona hit a milestone. She now weighs a thousand pounds. That is holiday weight gain worth celebrating. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.