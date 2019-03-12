Rogue Signs Encourage Neighbors To 'Maximize Parking'

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

In Derek Boonstra's view, he was committing an act of enlightened self-interest. He posted his own parking regulation signs in his neighborhood in LA. The signs look kind of real, although the language is informal. A photo in LAist shows they read, yo, please maximize parking. He wants people to park close together. Days ago, the city removed the signs. But Mr. Boonstra has made his design available in hopes that other people will follow it.