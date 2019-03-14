© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thieves Steal Fake Painting

Published March 14, 2019 at 4:06 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Thieves believe they got what they were looking for. They stole a painting from an Italian church. It was by the Flemish artist Pieter Brueghel the Younger - or so they thought. Police heard of the planning for the theft in advance and arranged for a copy to be made. And it was the copy the art thieves took off the wall. Police even trolled the thieves for a while, initially telling newspapers that the loss of the forgery was a blow to the community. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.