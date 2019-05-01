Questions About Foxconn Jobs Loom As Tech Giant Calls For Renegotiation

For months, crews have been clearing ground in southeastern Wisconsin to build Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn’s biggest North American facility. But Wisconsin’s new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says Foxconn now wants to renegotiate the deal and expects the company to suggest contract changes in the coming weeks. Maayan Silver (@maayansilver) from WUWM reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.