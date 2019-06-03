Alligator Breaks Into Florida Woman's Kitchen

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Last night, a raccoon invaded my neighbor's house. We watched as it climbed a brick wall and pulled apart sheathing to get in under the roof, which is minor compared to the experience of a Clearwater, Fla., woman. An 11-foot alligator smashed through a window into her condo and broke bottles of wine, wine that might have been useful as the woman barricaded herself in a bedroom. It took two trappers and 10 cops to get the reptile to leave.